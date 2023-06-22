Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,188 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.10% of Envista worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Envista by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Envista by 59.9% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 10.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 609,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,013,000 after buying an additional 60,042 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,194,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,793,000 after buying an additional 842,522 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

NVST stock opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

