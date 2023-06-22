Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,172 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.27% of Arch Resources worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $119.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.92. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.42 and a 12-month high of $173.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.03 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 96.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 32.55 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.63%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Stories

