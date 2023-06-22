Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of -212.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.88.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Robert W. Baird raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.75.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

