Dfpg Investments LLC Purchases 26,545 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,545 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,662,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,279,000 after purchasing an additional 299,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,423,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after acquiring an additional 245,672 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 256,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 128.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 497,268 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 482,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 91,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYLD stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.