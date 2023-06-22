Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fox Factory by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Fox Factory by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $98.87 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

