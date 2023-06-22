Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Southern Copper by 121.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southern Copper Stock Performance

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $39,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,840. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average of $71.67. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.94%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

