Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $298,000 Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pool by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $356.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.28 and its 200 day moving average is $342.70. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens upgraded Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

