Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after buying an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Waste Management by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

WM stock opened at $165.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.18. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $142.59 and a one year high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

