Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 64.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Saia by 642.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $312.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.20. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $330.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.