Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $330,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in V.F. by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Down 3.0 %

VFC stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. V.F.’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

