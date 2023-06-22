Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.22.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.46.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

