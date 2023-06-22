Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 667 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $450.19 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.58 and a 1 year high of $556.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,248 shares of company stock worth $1,678,501. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

