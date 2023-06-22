Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of State Street by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of State Street by 3,005.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 702,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,484,000 after buying an additional 679,772 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE STT opened at $73.03 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on STT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.21.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

