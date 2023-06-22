Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 2,823 Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage stock opened at $130.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $146.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 111.37%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

