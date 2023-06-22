Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $374,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $101.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.63. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $72.22 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

