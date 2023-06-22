Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,433 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.82.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.