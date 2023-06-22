Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $391,000 Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,138 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,518,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,191,000 after purchasing an additional 70,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,855,000 after acquiring an additional 91,748 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ABG opened at $226.37 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.88 and a 12 month high of $253.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.35 and its 200-day moving average is $204.37.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by $0.43. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.52 EPS for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.