Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

USB opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.