Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,213 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $137,564,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.87.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $238.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.65. The company has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $247.70.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

