Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 1,000 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.7 %

URI stock opened at $414.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

