Comparing STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF) & Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL)

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF – Get Rating) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Smart for Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00

Smart for Life has a consensus price target of $400.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41,307.87%. Given Smart for Life’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smart for Life is more favorable than STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Smart for Life -112.53% -1,077.82% -60.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Smart for Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft and Smart for Life’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft $3.84 billion 1.79 $292.15 million N/A N/A Smart for Life $15.72 million 0.09 -$29.98 million ($23.93) -0.04

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Smart for Life.

Volatility and Risk

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart for Life has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.0% of Smart for Life shares are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft beats Smart for Life on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft

STADA is a publicly traded, international company with a focus on the healthcare market, especially the pharmaceutical and in particular the generics market.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers. The company also provides various nutritional products, including antioxidant rich supplements, plant-based proteins, alkalizing nutrients, and weight management products. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

