Head-To-Head Contrast: Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) & Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) and Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and Axfood AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao $3.35 billion 0.29 -$33.32 million N/A N/A Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $20.44 1.35

Axfood AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao 3.70% -7.88% -2.68% Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and Axfood AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and Axfood AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao 1 1 0 0 1.50 Axfood AB (publ) 1 0 1 0 2.00

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao currently has a consensus price target of $2.80, indicating a potential downside of 22.22%. Given Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao is more favorable than Axfood AB (publ).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Axfood AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Axfood AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $15.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 54.3%. Axfood AB (publ) pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Axfood AB (publ) beats Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

(Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems. It also offers medications and cosmetics at its drugstores; and non-food products at gas stations, as well as rents commercial spaces and e-commerce sales. The company operates its supermarkets under the banners of Pão de Açúcar, Extra Supermercado, Mercado Extra, and Compre Bem; hypermarkets under the banner of Extra Hiper; and proximity stores under the banners of Mini Extra, Minuto Pão de Açúcar, Pão de Açúcar Adega, and Aliados Minimercado; and gas stations and drugstores under the banners of Extra and Pão de Açúcar, as well as sells its products through its Websites. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição operates as a subsidiary of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A.

About Axfood AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products. In addition, it offers home delivery of meal kits under the Middagsfrid name, as well as operates Urban Deli, a combination of restaurant and market hall; and Apohem, an online pharmacy. The company serves restaurants, fastfood operators, and cafés; and retailer-owned stores, mini-marts, service stations, and other convenience retailers. Axfood AB (publ) was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Axfood AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Axel Johnson AB.

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.