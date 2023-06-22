Contrasting CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK) & Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) and CurrencyWorks (NASDAQ:CWRK – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Global and CurrencyWorks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $46.91 million 3.04 $15.49 million $0.48 8.00 CurrencyWorks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heritage Global has higher revenue and earnings than CurrencyWorks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 CurrencyWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Heritage Global and CurrencyWorks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Heritage Global presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.19%. Given Heritage Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than CurrencyWorks.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and CurrencyWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 32.63% 40.69% 28.10% CurrencyWorks N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heritage Global beats CurrencyWorks on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; charged-off receivable portfolios; and business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. It offers business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services comprises product vision and road-mapping, program development and project management, and product development and testing services; customer development services, such as customer discovery and scoping and product commercialization and support; business launch; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as ICOx Innovations Inc. and changed its name to CurrencyWorks Inc. in September 2019. CurrencyWorks Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

