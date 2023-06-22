BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Head to Head Survey

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BT Brands and Wingstop’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $12.60 million 1.17 -$560,000.00 ($0.13) -18.08 Wingstop $357.52 million 16.07 $52.95 million $2.00 95.87

Wingstop has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands. BT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wingstop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands -4.50% -6.84% -4.42% Wingstop 15.37% -15.81% 14.98%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares BT Brands and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for BT Brands and Wingstop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Wingstop 1 10 8 0 2.37

Wingstop has a consensus price target of $198.65, indicating a potential upside of 3.60%. Given Wingstop’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wingstop is more favorable than BT Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of BT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of BT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Wingstop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BT Brands has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wingstop has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wingstop beats BT Brands on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

