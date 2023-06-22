Contrasting Lear (NYSE:LEA) & Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Lear has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of Lear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Lear shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lear 0 6 5 0 2.45 Innoviz Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lear and Innoviz Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Lear presently has a consensus target price of $155.23, suggesting a potential upside of 9.93%. Innoviz Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.63, suggesting a potential upside of 224.25%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Lear.

Profitability

This table compares Lear and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lear 1.96% 12.32% 4.23% Innoviz Technologies -2,497.99% -63.69% -48.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lear and Innoviz Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lear $20.89 billion 0.40 $327.70 million $7.06 20.00 Innoviz Technologies $6.03 million 60.13 -$126.87 million ($0.97) -2.74

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies. Innoviz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lear beats Innoviz Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles. The company's E-Systems segment provides electrical distribution and connection systems that route electrical signals and networks; and manage electrical power within the vehicle for various powertrains. This segment's products comprise wire harnesses, terminals and connectors, engineered components, and junction boxes; electronic system products, including body domain control modules, smart and passive junction boxes, gateway and communication modules, integrated power modules, and high voltage switching and power control systems. It also offers software and connected services comprising Xevo Market, an in-vehicle commerce and service platform; and software and services for the cloud, vehicles, and mobile devices. In addition, this segment provides cybersecurity software; advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications; and short-range communication and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity. It offers its products and services under the XEVO, GUILFORD, EAGLE OTTAWA, ConfigurE+, INTUTM, LEAR CONNEXUSTM, EXO, JOURNEYWARE, ProTec, SMART JUNCTION BOX, STRUCSURE, AVENTINO, and TeXstyle brands. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; Innoviz360, a 360-degree LiDAR for automotive and non-automotive applications; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

