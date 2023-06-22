Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 301,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 105,371 shares.The stock last traded at $42.53 and had previously closed at $42.94.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X MLP ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.