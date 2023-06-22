Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.09. 923,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,808,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.30.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.73%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,565 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 81,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,143,000 after acquiring an additional 989,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

