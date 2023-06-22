Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 133,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,003,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASPN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $525.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $45.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.71 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 42.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Stories

