Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.15

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.15 and last traded at C$4.17, with a volume of 2541725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTE. ATB Capital raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.48.

Baytex Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.29. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.87.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of C$555.34 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.8248588 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

