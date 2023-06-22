ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Down 5.9%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 117,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 933,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on RNW shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,374,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,061,000 after acquiring an additional 212,982 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,165,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,892 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,737,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,593,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 105,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

