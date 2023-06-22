ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Down 5.9%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 117,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 933,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on RNW shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.
ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 0.72.
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
