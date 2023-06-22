Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Down 7.7%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.82. 95,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 233,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Youdao from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Youdao Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $594.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Youdao by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Youdao in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

