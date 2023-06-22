EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Down 5.5%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.46. 341,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,084,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.
EHang Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $783.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.56.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 201.81% and a negative net margin of 568.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang
About EHang
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
