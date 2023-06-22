Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Shares Up 5.7%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 178,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 130,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.45) target price on shares of Thor Explorations in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Thor Explorations Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$186.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.47.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations ( CVE:THX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$58.72 million for the quarter. Thor Explorations had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 14.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.0801187 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

