Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Down 8.2%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.91. 140,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 520,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Tuya Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Tuya by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Tuya by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,085,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Tuya by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 114,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tuya by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 344,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 33,382 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

