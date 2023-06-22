Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $12.05

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.05, but opened at $11.57. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 1,748 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PHAR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pharming Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Pharming Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $786.96 million, a P/E ratio of -399.67 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Pharming Group Company Profile
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Pharming Group from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Pharming Group
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.