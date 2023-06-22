Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $12.05

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.05, but opened at $11.57. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 1,748 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PHAR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pharming Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $786.96 million, a P/E ratio of -399.67 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $42.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.15 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.