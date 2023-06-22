SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Gap Down to $78.89

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.89, but opened at $76.32. SPDR S&P China ETF shares last traded at $75.40, with a volume of 12,967 shares trading hands.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average is $80.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 201,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35,772 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

