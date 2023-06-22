Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.66 and last traded at $35.72. 1,635,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,777,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.16.

Ovintiv Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Ovintiv by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,718,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,080,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,398,000 after buying an additional 844,720 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,717,000 after buying an additional 391,087 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

