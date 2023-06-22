Andrew Cole Buys 650 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) Director Andrew Cole purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $11,966.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,201.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBTYK. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after buying an additional 675,496 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.8% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,025,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,941,000 after purchasing an additional 730,212 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.1% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,764,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after purchasing an additional 79,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $102,933,000. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

