Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 41,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 77,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Noah Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $959.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98.

Noah Dividend Announcement

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.99 million for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Noah by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 805,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Noah during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Noah during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Noah during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Noah by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,577,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,945,000 after acquiring an additional 111,133 shares in the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

