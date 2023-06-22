23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 1,090,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,177,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on 23andMe from $3.75 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get 23andMe alerts:

23andMe Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $744.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 104.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in 23andMe during the first quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in 23andMe by 24.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 69,268 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in 23andMe by 48.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 23andMe by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,606,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 144,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 23andMe by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,362,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after buying an additional 309,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications; and Lemonaid telehealth platform, patients can access affiliated licensed healthcare professionals for medical consultation and treatment for several common conditions, as well as research services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.