Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $75.00

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 75.40 ($0.96), with a volume of 2344533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.70 ($0.98).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -2,490.00.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23,333.33%.

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

