Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Trading Down 6%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.34. 37,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 157,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNTA. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Securities began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

The stock has a market cap of $541.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.95 and a quick ratio of 12.95.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $30,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 789,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $30,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 789,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $94,821 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

