ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.55

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 1461504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.96.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,299.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

