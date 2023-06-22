Caissa Capital Management Ltd. Buys 3,000 Shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,423,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,552,430. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Caissa Capital Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 2,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $8,280.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 6,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $20,880.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 2,149 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $9,326.66.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 671 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,925.77.

On Thursday, May 25th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 2,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $5,540.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 7,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $23,380.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 13,121 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $43,168.09.

On Monday, May 15th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 1,715 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,373.25.

On Friday, May 12th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 2,285 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,598.25.

On Monday, May 8th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $13,100.00.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avalo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.52). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 950.78% and a negative net margin of 170.36%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 124,769 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

Featured Articles

