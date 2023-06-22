Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 6.7%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.70 and last traded at $34.73. 2,383,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,603,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.85.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.08. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. The firm had revenue of $102.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $42,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,935,068.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $42,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,935,068.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $42,028.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,563 shares of company stock worth $2,008,444 over the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 17.7% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 81.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 42,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.