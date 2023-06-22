Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading 3.4% Higher

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.20. 1,002,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,481,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.64.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $846.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 42.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 117.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 72.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

