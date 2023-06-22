Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Trading 3.5% Higher

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.41. 592,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 861,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $985.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.61 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 55.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCO. Quarry LP grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.