Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 8.6%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) dropped 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 2,459,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 6,215,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Novavax Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $642.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Novavax by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Articles

