ADT (NYSE:ADT) Trading Down 6.4%

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 1,116,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,064,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 203.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). ADT had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Porpora purchased 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $61,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 487,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,151.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Delu Jackson purchased 8,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $49,824.00. Following the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 180,650 shares of company stock valued at $987,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of ADT by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,980 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ADT by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ADT by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ADT by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,544 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of ADT by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,674 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

