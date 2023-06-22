ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading 4.4% Higher

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. 502,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,352,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

ImmunityBio Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40.

Insider Activity at ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Owen Brennan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael D. Blaszyk bought 71,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $197,766.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,766.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Owen Brennan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,549,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,649,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780,807 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,109,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,421,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 642.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,544,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,122 shares in the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

